Active shooter training teaches mental preparedness

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Smith County Sheriff's Office held another active shooter training Thursday evening to make sure East Texans knows what to do if a tragic act of violence happens in our area.

"We've taken great strides in training law enforcement in their response to an active shooter ever since Columbine," said Smith County Sheriff Darrell Coslin.

Sgt. Coslin said these events happen more than once every six weeks in our country and many times, in places we consider to be the safest.

"It's not about just going to church or going to school," he said. "These events can happen everywhere and we never know when they're going to strike."

That's why the ongoing conversation and training is important. This time, the Smith County Young Republicans hosted the event for about 150 people at the Lone Star Church in Tyler.

"There is a lot of controversy right now on what type of policies the government should or should not pass, but ultimately it's up to each individual to protect themselves," said Smith County Young Republicans President Austin Luce.

The training teaches people to shift their emotions from fear to anger and learn how to process a high stress situation and survive.

"Understanding the actions that we can take, mentally script that plan in case it ever does happen to us," he said.

Sgt. Coslin said the 'run, hide, fight' campaign doesn't adequately address the reality of an active shooter event, but rather, 'avoid, deny, defend.'

Nowadays, we can't hide and hope it doesn't happen to us.

For upcoming Civilian Response to Active Shooter Trainings, check Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook for updates.