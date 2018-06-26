BREAKING NEWS

2 Jefferson ISD students injured in Tuesday shooting

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 06:35 PM CDT

Two Jefferson ISD students were reportedly injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Jefferson.

According to the Marshall News-Messenger, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said he could confirm that two Jefferson ISD students were injured during a shooting about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Family Dollar store in Jefferson.

Family Dollar is located in the 800 block of North Walcott Street in Jefferson.

Barnwell could not yet release the names and ages of the two students and did not immediately know of  their condition.

Jefferson police and Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting.

Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn and Marion County Sheriff David McKnight did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. 

