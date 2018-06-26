2 Jefferson ISD students injured in Tuesday shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two Jefferson ISD students were reportedly injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Jefferson.

According to the Marshall News-Messenger, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said he could confirm that two Jefferson ISD students were injured during a shooting about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Family Dollar store in Jefferson.

Family Dollar is located in the 800 block of North Walcott Street in Jefferson.

Barnwell could not yet release the names and ages of the two students and did not immediately know of their condition.

Jefferson police and Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting.

Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn and Marion County Sheriff David McKnight did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story.