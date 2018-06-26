1-year-old bitten by rattlesnake hiding in toys outside south Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A 1-year-old boy was bitten by a baby rattlesnake that was hiding in some toys outside his south Abilene home Tuesday afternoon.
The child was bitten on the hand at a home on Zachary Cove around 3:00 p.m. Investigators don't believe any neglect was involved and say the heat is driving snakes to seek shelter in populated areas.
First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the boy's hand was severely swollen, but they didn't know his current condition.
Police scanner traffic indicated the boy was rushed to the hospital as a top priority, meaning his condition is likely severe.
Animal Control is checking the property for more snakes.
Rattlesnakes have been spotted in several locations around Abilene already.
Monday, Big Country Snake Removal picked up a grown rattlesnake from someone's porch on the east side of town.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers the following tips to keep snakes off your property:
- Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.
- Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.
- Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.
- Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.
- Take care along creek banks and underbrush.
