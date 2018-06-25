Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash in Henderson County.

On Saturday, around 9:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on Farm-To-Market Road 85 in Henderson County, about a mile west of Seven Points.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed an SUV driven by Robin Bice, 32, of Gun Barrel City, was traveling was east on FM 85 behind an unknown vehicle.

The SUV struck the back of the the vehicle, causing the SUV to spin into the westbound lane where it hit a two motorcycles driven by Jarrod Reed, 49, of Scurry, and Stephen Hamilton, 48, of Gun Barrel City.

Two additional motorcycles, driven by Cervando Valenzuela, 32, of Longview, and Jose Valenzuela, 29, of Longview, took evasive action laying down their bikes.

As a result of the crash, Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock. His body was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank. His passenger, identified as Adelita Martinez, 52, of Scurry was taken to a Tyler hospital and is in serious condition.

Bice was taken to an Athens hospital in serious condition. Two juvenile passengers in Bice's vehicle, ages 3 and 10, were not injured.

Hamilton and his passenger, identified as Candice Hinsley, 39, of Gun Barrel City, and Cervando Valenzuela, were injured but not taken to a hospital.

Jose Valenzuela and his passenger Sarah Fife, 34, of Kilgore, were taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

None of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

The unidentified vehicle left the scene. The crash remains under investigation.