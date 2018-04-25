1 Dallas officer dies following Tuesday afternoon shooting

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) - One of the two Dallas Police Department officers has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Association, Officer Rogelio Santander died around 8:10 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The second officer who was shot, identified as Crystal Almeida, remains in critical condition.

Both officers are three-year veterans assigned to the Northeast Division of the Dallas PD.

An unidentified Home Depot loss-prevention officer was also wounded.

According to KXAS, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., at the Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, in northern Dallas.

After a chase through downtown Dallas, police arrested the alleged gunman, Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer. Police say he also had an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

Suspect - Armando Juarez

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect - Armando Juarez

Those charges are liable to be upgraded to to Santander's death.

In the State of Texas, the murder of a peace officer or fireman who is acting in the lawful discharge of an official duty and who the person knows is a peace officer or fireman is a capital offense, punishable by death.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning to provide updates on the investigation.