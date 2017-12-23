Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.8 million Dodge Ram trucks

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Friday it will recall about 1.8 million Dodge Ram trucks mostly in North American markets due to a shifting problem.

The vehicles are being recalled because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake.

The brake transmission shift interlock may malfunction if subjected to high-temperature conditions for prolonged periods, and, if disabled, could also allow drivers to shift out of park without the key in the ignition. The problem increases the risk of the trucks rolling away accidentally.

The automaker said it was aware of seven potentially related injuries and a "small number" of potentially related accidents.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with shifters mounted on their steering columns. Those with rotary-dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters are unaffected, the automaker said.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by Fiat Chrysler.

All model-year 2017 trucks built after Dec. 31 are excluded.