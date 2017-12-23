FBI breaks up Christmas Day terror attack

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KETK) - A Christmas terror attack has been broken up by the FBI.

They arrested 26-year-old Everitt Jameson after he told FBI informants he was planning an attack in San Francisco on Christmas Day.

Everitt is a two-truck driver and ISIS sympathizer who was inspired by past attacks.

He has made pro-jihadi comments and likes terror groups online.

Everitt told the FBI he would need a rifle and materials to make a bomb. Later he got cold feet. He said he had reconsidered carrying out the attack.

But he is behind bars and will have a hearing next Thursday.