FBI breaks up Christmas Day terror attack
SAN FRANCISCO, California (KETK) - A Christmas terror attack has been broken up by the FBI.
They arrested 26-year-old Everitt Jameson after he told FBI informants he was planning an attack in San Francisco on Christmas Day.
Everitt is a two-truck driver and ISIS sympathizer who was inspired by past attacks.
He has made pro-jihadi comments and likes terror groups online.
Everitt told the FBI he would need a rifle and materials to make a bomb. Later he got cold feet. He said he had reconsidered carrying out the attack.
But he is behind bars and will have a hearing next Thursday.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard