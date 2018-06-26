Child finds gun, fires shot in Ikea after customer's gun falls into couch

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FISHERS, Indiana (WISH) -

Fishers police are investigating after a child found a gun and fired a shot inside Ikea.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Ikea located at 11400 Ikea Way in Fishers, a north side Indianapolis suburb.

An Ikea customer sat down on a couch, where his firearm fell out of his pants and got lodged in the piece of furniture. He got up from the couch and continued to walk around the store without realizing his gun was gone, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with Fisher Police Department.

Kids sat down on the same couch, found the gun and one of them pulled the trigger, firing a shot but not injuring anyone, Weger said.

Evidence technicians and investigators were at the scene. Weger said witness statements and evidence had been collected and would be forwarded on to the Hamilton County prosecutor.

At 4 p.m. Monday, the scene had been cleared, and the store had opened for business again.

An Ikea spokesperson provided a statement on the incident, saying the company has a no-weapon policy and that Ikea employees "took the action they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers":