VIDEO: Austin Chick-Fil-A customer, employee save choking man

Customer, employee help man choking at south Austin Chick-Fil-A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A choking man was saved at a south Austin Chick-Fil-A Saturday evening by a woman eating her meal and an employee who rushed to help.

Surveillance video inside the restaurant at 161 W. Slaughter Ln. shows a man stand up and gesture toward his throat. A concerned woman then jumps up and immediately begins the Heimlich maneuver.

Seconds later, an employee named Hunter Harris takes over until the man is no longer choking.

The restaurant said the man is OK and went on to eat his meal after the incident. Harris, who is a certified employee trainer with the company, has previously helped out with a choking person in the restaurant when an employee began choking.

If you'd like to learn how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, also known as abdominal thrusts, visit the American Heart Association website.